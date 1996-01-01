4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true when genes are located close to each other on chromosomes and cannot be separated even by crossing over?
A
There are more recombinants than parental types.
B
There are equal numbers of recombinants and parental types.
C
There are fewer recombinants than parental types.
D
Only parental types will exist.