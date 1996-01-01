4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the pea plant's chromosomal linkage map, two genes A and B are very close together. When AABB and aabb genotypes are hybridized, the result will show
In the pea plant's chromosomal linkage map, two genes A and B are very close together. When AABB and aabb genotypes are hybridized, the result will show
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a higher proportion of recombinant types
B
a higher proportion of parental types
C
segregation in the expected 9:3:3:1 ratio
D
none of the above