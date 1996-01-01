22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
22. Evolutionary Genetics Phylogenetic Trees
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When examining the genomes of different bird species, researchers find that the order of genes on chromosomes is often conserved, but there are many small genetic differences between species. How are these observations reconciled?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conserved synteny is maintained by small-scale genetic changes, such as point mutations and small indels.
B
Conserved synteny is maintained by large-scale chromosomal rearrangements.
C
Genetic differences between species are the result of mutations that disrupt gene order.
D
Conserved synteny and genetic differences between species are unrelated phenomena