2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
The inability of one or more pairs of homologous chromosomes, also known as sister chromatids, to separate normally during meiosis is referred to as ___________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anaphase
B
Karyotype
C
Disjunction
D
Non-disjunction