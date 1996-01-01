2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
An unaffected father and a colorblind mother had a child with Klinefelter and normal eyesight. This is because the nondisjunction occurred in _________.
The second meiotic division of the father
The first meiotic division of the mother
The first meiotic division of the father
The second meiotic division of the mother