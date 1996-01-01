15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) is a sequence comparison tool used to identify homologous sequences by comparing a query sequence to a database of known sequences. What is the minimum length of the 'words' used by BLAST when comparing protein sequences?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7-8 amino acids
B
9-10 amino acids
C
3-4 amino acids
D
10-12 amino acids