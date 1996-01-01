15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following guidelines are true based on a population genetic screening program?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Results should not be disclosed to employers, insurers, schools, or others without the individual's consent, to avoid possible discrimination.
B
Newborn screening should be mandatory and free of charge if early diagnosis and treatment will benefit the newborn.
C
Genetic screening should be mandatory, not voluntary.
D
All of the above.