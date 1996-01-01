12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you conduct a northern blot analysis using a probe specific to the lacY gene of lac⁻ bacteria with non-functional promoter and operator regions. What will you expect in the appearance of gel electrophoresis when you run an mRNA isolated after growth in a lactose-only medium?
Suppose you conduct a northern blot analysis using a probe specific to the lacY gene of lac⁻ bacteria with non-functional promoter and operator regions. What will you expect in the appearance of gel electrophoresis when you run an mRNA isolated after growth in a lactose-only medium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A strong visible band will appear at the bottom of the gel
B
Different colors of bands will appear on the gel
C
Weak or absent band near the bottom of the gel
D
None of the options is correct