15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you want to engineer a mouse model to study a particular human disease. You want to create a mutation in the mouse genome using CRISPR-Cas technology. What endonuclease enzyme is used in this technique?
A
A
Cas12
B
Cas9
C
Cas3
D
Cas5