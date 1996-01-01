4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four genes are all located on the same chromosome. The genes have the following recombination frequencies:
G-I: 3%
F-H: 9%
I-F: 15%
I-H: 24%
G-H: 27%
G-F: 18%
Considering the mentioned data, which of the following images illustrates the correct gene sequence in the chromosome?
Four genes are all located on the same chromosome. The genes have the following recombination frequencies:
G-I: 3%
F-H: 9%
I-F: 15%
I-H: 24%
G-H: 27%
G-F: 18%
Considering the mentioned data, which of the following images illustrates the correct gene sequence in the chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D