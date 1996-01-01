9. Mitosis and Meiosis
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nondisjunction happens when there is a failure of homologous chromosomes or sister chromatids to separate during meiosis. Which of the following is a consequence of nondisjunction?
A
Chromosome duplication
B
Chromosome loss
C
An incorrect number of chromosome sets
D
All options are correct