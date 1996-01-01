15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Restriction enzymes are the enzymes that cut DNA at specific sites and are used as a tool for the restriction of the bacterial plasmid in molecular biology techniques. Which of the following restriction enzymes recognizes the palindromic site 5'-GAATTC-3'?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HindIII
B
AluI
C
EcoRI
D
BamHI