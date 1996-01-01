15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In double-stranded DNA, EcoR I recognizes the base sequence 5' GAATTC 3' and cuts between G and A, resulting in DNA fragments with single-stranded free ends. On either strand of double-stranded DNA, these single-stranded free ends are referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Free ends
B
Blunt ends
C
Palindromic ends
D
Sticky ends