20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following differences between the additive and the non-additive gene action is false?
A
Additive gene action does not show any dominance whereas, non-additive gene action shows complete dominance or incomplete dominance.
B
In additive gene action, both alleles are expressed equally, whereas in non–additive gene action one allele is expressed stronger than the other.
C
The additive allele does not contribute to the phenotype, whereas the Non-additive allele contributes to the phenotype.
D
All of the above.