15. Genomes and Genomics
Functional Genomics
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transcription factors are proteins that regulate the transcription process. How do transcription factors differ from other gene regulators such as coactivators and kinases?
A
Transcription factors are generated in trace amounts.
B
Transcription factors need stimulants before they are produced.
C
Transcription factors are only found in prokaryotes.
D
Transcription factors contain at least one DNA-binding domain.