12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Lac Operon
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the lac operon, which of the following acts as an inducer, binds to the repressor, and reduces the repressor's affinity for the operator site; thereby facilitating transcription?
In the lac operon, which of the following acts as an inducer, binds to the repressor, and reduces the repressor's affinity for the operator site; thereby facilitating transcription?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
glucose
B
galactose
C
allolactose
D
none of these