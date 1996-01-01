15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the last 160 thousand years the human genome has undergone minimal rearrangement, what could be the reason why there is a significant genetic difference between humans and chimpanzees?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There has been a high rate of point mutations, indels, and other small-scale changes
B
There have been many larger-scale rearrangements that have not been detected
C
There has a varying degree of selective pressure
D
There has been a relatively low rate of mutation overall