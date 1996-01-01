In the annexin gene family found in humans, mice and chickens, namely A1, A2, A3 and A4. The protein sequence identities between the human and mouse genes are A1, 89%; A2, 95%; A3, 85%; and A4, 88%. The protein sequence identities between the human and chicken genes are A1, 64%; A2, 70%; A3, 65%; and A4, 67%. Which two genes exhibit a higher level of sequence similarity?