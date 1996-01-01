15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the annexin gene family found in humans, mice and chickens, namely A1, A2, A3 and A4. The protein sequence identities between the human and mouse genes are A1, 89%; A2, 95%; A3, 85%; and A4, 88%. The protein sequence identities between the human and chicken genes are A1, 64%; A2, 70%; A3, 65%; and A4, 67%. Which two genes exhibit a higher level of sequence similarity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A1 genes in humans and mice
B
A3 genes in humans and chickens
C
A2 genes in humans and mice
D
A4 genes in humans and chickens