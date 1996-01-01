10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Prokaryotes
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
In RNA polymerase-directed transcription, during elongation, aspartyl residues (asp)along with Mg2+ ions coordinate the phosphates of the ribonucleotides. The overall reaction is (NMP)n +NTP → (NMP)n+1 +PPi. Which of the following is correct about the first and second Mg2+ ions?
In RNA polymerase-directed transcription, during elongation, aspartyl residues (asp)along with Mg2+ ions coordinate the phosphates of the ribonucleotides. The overall reaction is (NMP)n +NTP → (NMP)n+1 +PPi. Which of the following is correct about the first and second Mg2+ ions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first Mg2+ ion bonds with the pyrophosphate of NTP whereas the second Mg2+ bonds with the α-phosphate of NTP.
B
The first Mg2+ ion bonds with α-phosphate of NTP whereas the second Mg2+ bonds with pyrophosphate of NTP.
C
Mg2+ ions aren't involved in the elongation process.
D
None of these.