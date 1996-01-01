20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
20. Quantitative Genetics QTL Mapping
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Brachydactyly is a genetic condition characterized by shortened fingers and toes. Which of the following is a possible genetic mode of inheritance for brachydactyly?
Brachydactyly is a genetic condition characterized by shortened fingers and toes. Which of the following is a possible genetic mode of inheritance for brachydactyly?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-linked recessive
B
Autosomal dominant
C
Y linked
D
Autosomal recessive