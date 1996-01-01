17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Induced Mutations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are many genes associated with Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) and many of these genes are involved in the DNA-repair process. This disease is characterized by an extreme sensitivity to UV rays. Which of the following genes related to this disease also plays a role in protecting cells from UV-induced damage?
There are many genes associated with Xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) and many of these genes are involved in the DNA-repair process. This disease is characterized by an extreme sensitivity to UV rays. Which of the following genes related to this disease also plays a role in protecting cells from UV-induced damage?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DDB2 gene
B
ERCC1 gene
C
XPA gene
D
POLH gene