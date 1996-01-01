17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
An inherited TP53 mutation is known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome. What is the role of the TP53 gene in the body?
An inherited TP53 mutation is known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome. What is the role of the TP53 gene in the body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This gene makes a protein (pRB) that helps stop cells from growing too quickly.
B
It is the 'Guardian of the genome' for regulating DNA repair and cell division preventing the development of tumors.
C
It regulates cellular metabolism and proliferation as a "master regulator."
D
None of these.