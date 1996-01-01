18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
A palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme is a sequence of nucleotides that is the same when read in either direction. Which of the following sequences is a palindromic sequence?
A palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme is a sequence of nucleotides that is the same when read in either direction. Which of the following sequences is a palindromic sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5'-GACTAC-3' <--> 3'-TACGAC-5'
B
5'-CGAATG-3' <--> 3'-CGAATG-5'
C
5'-GAATTC-3' <--> 3'-CTTAAG-5'
D
5'-CGTATG-3' <--> 3'-GCATAC-5'