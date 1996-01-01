14. Genetic Control of Development
Studying the Genetics of Development
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ occurs when the genes are activated or inactivated. _____, on the other hand, starts when the cell synthesizes the tissue-specific proteins from the activated genes.
A
degradation; differentiation
B
initiation; transcription
C
determination; differentiation
D
transcription; translation