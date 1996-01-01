14. Genetic Control of Development
Studying the Genetics of Development
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of transcription factors in cell differentiation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It brings the amino acid that corresponds to a specific codon
B
It controls which amino acid is activated or not
C
It facilitates the translation process
D
It regulates the transcription process of genes that determines the cell fate