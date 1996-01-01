2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following pedigree shows the inheritance of an unknown disease "Z" in a family. Examine the pedigree carefully and choose which of the following best explains the inheritance of the disease "Z" in the individuals of the III generation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
III - 1,2,3: Unaffected & III - 4,5,6: Affected
B
III - 1,2,3: Affected & III - 4,5,6: Unaffected
C
III - 1,2,3: Affected & III - 4,5,6: Affected
D
III - 1,2,3: Unaffected & III - 4,5,6: Unaffected