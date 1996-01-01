2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
For parents who are carriers of certain genetic disorders and don't want to pass on that genetic disorder to their children, what is the importance of knowing the gender of an unborn child?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
male children are more likely to have autosomal defects show up in their phenotypes.
B
female children are more likely to have autosomal defects show up in their phenotypes.
C
male children are more likely to have X-linked traits show up in their phenotypes.
D
none of these.