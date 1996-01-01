6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man with color blindness and a woman with hemophilia have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who is unaffected by both traits. What is the probability that the couple's next child will be a daughter with Turner syndrome once more?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
12.5%
C
75%
D
Cannot be determined