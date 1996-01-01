2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Pedigrees
Leigh syndrome is an inherited neurodegenerative condition that can become apparent in infancy. The inheritance of this condition depends on:
A
the severity of the mutation
B
the number of mutated genes
C
the number of offspring
D
the location of the responsible mutated gene