11. Translation
Proteins
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A genetic disorder known as phenylketonuria is caused by a lack of an enzyme that converts phenylalanine into tyrosine. Identify the incorrect statement regarding "phenylketonuria":
A
Patients with PKU frequently have missense mutations in the PAH gene.
B
Biopterin treatment does not work for all PKU patients.
C
PKU is caused by a deficiency of both PAH and dihydropteridine reductase.
D
None of the above.