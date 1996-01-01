4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
850 out of 1000 individuals in a cross between individuals homozygous for (x, y) and the wild type (+ +) were of the parental type. The distance that separates x from y is then?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30 map unit
B
25 map unit
C
75 map unit
D
15 map unit