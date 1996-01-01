18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Genetic Cloning
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cell is exposed to an electric field, which creates temporary pores in the cell membrane, allowing the DNA to enter. This method of gene transfer is referred to as:
The cell is exposed to an electric field, which creates temporary pores in the cell membrane, allowing the DNA to enter. This method of gene transfer is referred to as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Microinjection
B
Electroporation
C
Gel electrophoresis
D
Vortex mixing