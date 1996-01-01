2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a homozygous yellow (YY) pea plant is crossed with homozygous green (yy) pea plant, what is the phenotype of the dominant pea plant in the F2 generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yellow pea plant
B
Green pea plant
C
Equal dominance
D
Data is insufficient