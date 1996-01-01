12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lac operon is an inducible operon in which the presence of lactose induces the transcription of structural genes. Which of the following statements regarding the regulation of lac operon is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In the absence of lactose, the repressor protein binds to the promoter region due to which RNA polymerase cannot proceed with the transcription.
B
In the presence of lactose, the repressor protein binds to the operator region and thus RNA polymerase proceeds with the transcription.
C
In the presence of lactose, the lactose binds to the repressor protein due to which the repressor cannot bind to the operator region, and thus RNA polymerase proceeds with the transcription.
D
All of the above.