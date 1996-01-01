12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the possible effect of a mutation causing the insertion of two nucleotides in the middle of the trpL region well before the polypeptide stop codon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mutation could result in the production of a truncated TrpL protein, which could interfere with the regulation of the trp operon.
B
The mutation could cause a frameshift, leading to the production of a completely different protein with a different function than the original TrpL protein.
C
The mutation could cause premature termination of translation of the trpL gene, leading to the production of a non-functional or partially functional TrpL protein.
D
All of the above.
E
None of the above.