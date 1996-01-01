12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the likely effect of a ten-nucleotide insertion between regions 2 and 3 of trpL on the attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription?
What is the likely effect of a ten-nucleotide insertion between regions 2 and 3 of trpL on the attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increased attenuation leading to decreased expression of trp genes
B
Unaltered attenuation control with normal expression of trp genes
C
Disrupted attenuation leading to unregulated expression of trp genes
D
Complete termination of trp operon transcription