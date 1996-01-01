12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a bacterial strain, the tRNA synthetase responsible for attaching tryptophan to tRNA is mutated, resulting in its reduced efficiency to approximately 15% of the wild-type enzyme. How would this mutation affect the frequency of the 3-4 stem-loop structure formation in mRNA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The formation of the 3-4 stem-loop structure would be more frequent.
B
The formation of the 3-4 stem-loop structure would be less frequent.
C
The formation of the 3-4 stem-loop structure would remain unchanged.
D
The formation of the 3-4 stem-loop structure cannot be predicted.