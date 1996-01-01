18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
STR (short tandem repeat) analysis is a widely used method in DNA fingerprinting or profiling. DNA fingerprinting is a technique used to identify individuals by analyzing their DNA.
How many STR loci are typically analyzed in forensic DNA profiling?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-2
B
5-10
C
15-20
D
25-30