3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose gene A and gene B are responsible for the purple coloration of the pea's flower. Gene A converts the colorless substrate into another colorless product. The colorless product is further converted into a visible pigment by gene B which results in the flower's purple color. This type of gene relationship is considered as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
complementary gene action
B
redundant function
C
dominant epistasis
D
recessive epistasis