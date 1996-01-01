Hemophilia is an X-linked recessive disorder because the abnormal gene that causes it is located on the X-chromosome. The eye color gene, on the other hand, is located on chromosome 15. Determine the expected ratios of hemophilic and brown-eyed female and male offspring of the F 2 generation if a normal female with homozygous blue eyes marries a hemophilic man with homozygous brown eyes. (Remember that brown eye color is dominant over blue eye color).

