6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following statements about Robertsonian translocation is incorrect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It involves the fusion of two nonhomologous chromosomes.
B
It is also called chromosome fusion.
C
It is accompanied by loss of one of the centromeres and by the loss of a chromosome short (p) arm.
D
The chromosomes involved in it are usually metacentric or submetacentric chromosomes.