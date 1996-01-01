12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The results of a northern blot analysis for the lac operon can be used to gain insights into the regulation of gene expression. If you identified through gel electrophoresis that more mRNA is present in samples grown in the presence of lactose compared to samples grown in the absence of lactose, what does this result imply?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
lactose induces expression of lac operon genes
B
lactose suppresses mRNA transcription of the lac operon
C
a mutation in the lac operon gene had occurred
D
none of the options is correct