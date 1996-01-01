2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The traits controlled by recessive genes that are linked with the X chromosome only are called "X-linked recessive traits," and such genes are called "X-linked recessive genes." What is true about X-linked recessive traits?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are more common in males than females.
B
They show a zigzag pattern of inheritance.
C
Males are always hemizygous for X-linked recessive genes.
D
All of the above.