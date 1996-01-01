2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
In fertile human females, the sex chromosomes are XX. It was noted that a human female has XY chromosomes. What is accurate about this woman?
The person is the best example of Turner's syndrome.
The person is affected by testicular feminization syndrome.
A person with this condition cannot survive.
A person with this condition can produce fertile offspring.