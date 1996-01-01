15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The list of disorders that states should screen as part of their universal newborn screening programs recommended by the Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children and approved by the Secretary of Health and Human Services is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Recommended Screening Uniform Panel (RSUP)
B
Newborn Screening
C
Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP)
D
Genetic Screening