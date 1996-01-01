15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
15. Genomes and Genomics Bioinformatics
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding the newborn screening is true?
Which of the following statements regarding the newborn screening is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It identifies genetic and metabolic conditions that affect a child's long-term health or survival.
B
Children can achieve their full potential and avoid death or disability through early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.
C
It includes blood spot screening, pulse oximetry screening, and hearing screening.
D
All of the above.