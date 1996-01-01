4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Genes
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the given recombination frequencies, PR - 30%; PQ - 8%; PS - 27%; RQ - 22%; QS - 35%, which of the following is the correct order sequence in which genes are located on a chromosome?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P-Q-R-S
B
Q-R-S-P
C
R-S-P-Q
D
S-P-Q-R