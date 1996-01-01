A breed of rabbits has two genes that determine their fur color: Gene A has two alleles, A₁ and A₂, that produce brown and white fur, respectively, while Gene B has two alleles, B₁ and B₂, that produce black and grey fur, respectively. A rabbit with genotype A₁A₂B₁B₂ has a mix of brown, white, black, and grey fur, while a rabbit with genotype A₁A₁B₂B₂ has only brown and grey fur. What is the possible fur color of a rabbit with the genotype A₂A₂B₁B₂?