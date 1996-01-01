15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which method involves isolating different cellular compartments from yeast cells to analyze the presence of the protein of interest in each fraction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Immunofluorescence microscopy.
B
Subcellular fractionation.
C
Protein tagging and protein-protein interaction studies.
D
Biochemical methods.