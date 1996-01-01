15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
15. Genomes and Genomics Genomics and Human Medicine
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is a common approach to creating a loss-of-function allele for a "fun" gene in S. cerevisiae?
What is a common approach to creating a loss-of-function allele for a "fun" gene in S. cerevisiae?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Overexpression of the gene of interest.
B
Gene amplification of the gene of interest.
C
Gene deletion of the gene of interest.
D
Gene duplication of the gene of interest.